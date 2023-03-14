Home Sports Dang Yifei won the right to challenge the Chinese Go Tianyuan Tournament
Dang Yifei won the right to challenge the Chinese Go Tianyuan Tournament

2023-03-14 09:57:04.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Wang Hengzhi

The 37th Tongli Cup Chinese Go Tianyuan Tournament Challenger Decisive Match was held at the Chinese Chess Academy on the 13th. Dang Yifei won the right to challenge for the first time by defeating Lianxiao Jiudan, who had won the Tianyuan Tournament three consecutive times.

The 28-year-old Dang Yifei performed well in this Tianyuan competition. He defeated Xie Ke and Ding Hao, two “post-00” young talents, and competed with Lian Xiao for the right to challenge. Lian Xiao won the Tianyuan competition three times in a row from 2017 to 2019. The two surrounded each other in the opening stage, and the situation has always been relatively balanced. However, Lian Xiao, who was holding white, made consecutive problematic moves since the 98th move, allowing black to gradually establish a leading advantage. Although Lian Xiao, who was behind in winning percentage, created some confusion, Dang Yifei, who was in good form, coped well, and finally reached 239 moves, Lian Xiao conceded.

This is the first time that Dang Yifei has won the right to challenge the Tianyuan Tournament. He will compete with the current Tianyuan Mi Yuting in the three-game final. The final will be held in Tongli Ancient Town, Jiangsu Province in mid-April. The current Tianyuan Tournament is hosted by the Chinese Weiqi Association, Xinmin Evening News, and Tongli Town People’s Government.

