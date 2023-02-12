D’Angelo Russell’s first words after the trade that saw him return to the Los Angeles Lakers 6 years after his last game in yellow and purple.

“Many things happened since I was last here, right? I’ve been an All-Star, I’ve known the playoffs. I did a lot of things individually. I think coming back with this curriculum will help the team.”

Russell played his first two years in the NBA with the Lakers, also crossing Kobe Bryant.

“I was a kid, now I’m a man, I can’t wait to show it to the fans….I’m happy to be back and I’m ready for anything….When I reflect on my past, it’s all Kobe. Everything Kobe.” I didn’t get to really appreciate Kobe when I was here, because I was young and still figuring out how this business works. But as soon as I left, I started liking it more and more. Now that he’s sadly gone, I appreciate him even more. So when I reflect on my time at the Lakers, it’s all connected to him.”

The playoff mission of the new Lakers.

“I can only imagine how easy it is to play with two players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with the spaces they create with their mere presence… When I take the field, we will find ways to do well. … I’ll try to adapt to the new system, and then I’ll try to figure out what to do (to help the team).

“I am very confident in my skills, so I am sure that I will be successful in any role”.