Dani Alves is desperately trying to get free. She wants to use her Pika nona children

Dani Alves is still in a Barcelona prison after being arrested on rape charges last December. The Brazilian changed his testimony many times. He originally claimed nothing had happened, but his latest version of events is that he had consensual sex with a woman.

Alves’ lawyers argue why he won’t leave town

The former FC Barcelona player is trying to get out at all costs, and his defense has again demanded bail. For this purpose, Alves even decided to use his children, convincing that he would not leave the city where his children live and study – reports “Marca”.

On April 20, the Brazilian again applied for bail after presenting another version of the events of the ill-fated night in one of the nightclubs. The defendant now claims to have reached a settlement with the alleged victim. His lawyers argue that there is no way that if he is released from prison, he will leave Barcelona, ​​as this would disgrace his family.

Representatives of the Alvesa side argue in the appeal that the risk of their client absconding “does not exist”. They emphasize that his life goal has always been to provide his children with the right edition, which is why he sent them to school in Barcelona. His eldest son is about to start his last year of high school.

The appeal also refutes private prosecution claims that the ex-Barcelona player’s flight risk has increased after his wife, Joana Sanz, announced last month that she intended to separate from him after eight years of marriage. To this end, the lawyers provided the court in the Catalan capital with screenshots of the Brazilian’s legal files, which do not contain any alleged divorce petition filed by his wife.

Dani Alves’ trial is due to start this year. He faces four to 12 years in prison. The 40-year-old has represented FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Paris Saint Germain in his football career. Recently he was a player of the Mexican Pumas UNAM.