Messi and Neymar told by those who know them very well. Dani Alves, the most successful footballer in the history of this sport, had the opportunity to play alongside the two phenomena for quite some time. With Pulce the period at Barcelona was successful and full of satisfactions, with O Ney the full-back met in the national team even when they were no longer in the same club. Therefore, few can speak of the Argentine and the Brazilian with full knowledge of the facts as the former Juventus does. That in an interview with balloonsport he explained what the two have in common, what differentiates them and what are the advice that Dani Alves gave to his teammates when he found them in the opposing team …

Similar but different — Meanwhile, there is an underlying similarity between the two, which however is expressed differently on the tampo. “Neymar and Messi are similar, they are players who are able to see more than the others. And each of them has their own way. to be: Messi is obsessed with goals, that’s all he can think of. Neymar is more of a juggler, as if he were Cirque du Soleil. ” But better not to think that the Brazilian is all smoke and no roast and that maybe some well-aimed kicks could frighten him … “Ney has a beast inside him and when people touch him or try to hurt him, that animal comes out and you are dead, there is no way to stop it. It’s his self-defense instinct. “ See also Equal pyrotechnic for Pavia C5 in the away match with Real Avm

How do Messi and Neymar stop? — So how do those two stop? Dani Alves has a theory of him … quite conservative. “When I played against Messi and Neymar I always said to my teammates: ‘Don’t hit them, don’t try to wake up the animal that those two have in their bodies, because you can’t stop them. If you tease them, they will ruin your day. ‘”. But there is also the other side of the coin. The almost obsessive attention to everything that happens to them, on and off the pitch. But for the full-back, his former teammates … they are looking for it! “We are talking about the idols of kids who want to play football and this is quite a heavy burden to carry on their shoulders. But they have decided to be football phenomena, so it’s their problem!”. And how can you blame Dani Alves?

