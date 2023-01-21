It would have been a nightmarish night, and it’s also easy to believe it. Behind bars – after being accused of sexual harassment which allegedly took place last December 30 at the Sutton, a well-known nightclub in Barcelona – Dani Alves would have spent his first hours as a prisoner (after yesterday’s arrest by Mossos d’Esquadra, the regional police force of the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia), in a hellish way.

To tell the Spanish press, which has leaked more than one indiscretion on the continuation of a story that has seen the former Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain protagonist rather in the negative.

According to the Iberian newspaper Sport, Dani Alves appeared upset, unable to utter even half a word and with his stomach “closed” to the point of refusing food. In short, the first impact with the Brians I prison in Barcelona, ​​a center dedicated to receiving pre-trial prisoners, was rather complicated.

In the next few hours, a series of visits are scheduled for Alves: from the doctor, through the lawyer and the psychologist, a central figure for a person who from freedom (and also from living in particularly comfortable conditions) passes in a heartbeat to detention .

According to Marca, another well-known Spanish newspaper, the judge found several contradictions in Alves’ statements. News also confirmed by TV3 which went further, telling how Alves would have provided three different versions of the facts.

But in addition to the conflicting statements, the boulder of a possible maxi sentence hangs over Alves’ head. Obviously pending the trial, according to the new rules of Spanish law, sexual assault can be punished with a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

And for the Brazilian champion it is literally raining in the wet, because his club, Pumas, has terminated his existing contract. “With this decision, the club reaffirms its commitment not to tolerate any act by any member of our institution, – explained the president, Leopoldo Silva – whoever it may be, to undermine the university spirit and its values. The Pumas are an institution that promotes respect, the honest, dignified and professional behavior of its players, on and off the pitch,” he said at a press conference convened immediately after the defender’s arrest.

And reactions have also come from Spain, and precisely from Barcelona, ​​the city in which the Brazilian established himself as a footballer and the city in which he is currently in prison. To speak the current Blaugrana coach Xavi, who was Alves’ companion in many victories but above all is a friend.

“Like everyone, I’m surprised and impressed, a little shocked knowing Dani. It’s a theme of justice and justice will take its course. Personally, I feel bad for Dani and I’m surprised and touched”.