MILAN. Daniel Grassl is not satisfied with being more and more often the first Italian to win something important in figure skating. He did so by finishing 1st in the men’s singles event on the Grand Prix circuit two weeks ago in Sheffield. A success that allowed him to win the right to participate in the senior finals scheduled in Turin from 8 to 11 December (in both cases it had never happened to one of our athletes in this discipline).

The 20-year-old skater from Merano, silver medal at the last European Championships, widens the horizon of his ambitions. He is working towards a historic goal: to become the first athlete in the world able to vault five times in the Lutz, one of the three basic jumps of figure skating together with the Axel and the Toe loop. So far no one has gone beyond four rotations. Daniel spoke about it this morning in the auditorium of the Allianz Tower in Milan, where the important sponsorship agreement between the insurance company and the Fiamme Oro, the Police sports group that brings together champions such as Marcell Jacobs, Sofia Raffaeli and Irma, was presented Head. And Daniel with the dream of him: “I’ll be able to do five laps in the air.”

Why did you set this goal on your head?

«I like to challenge my limits. I try because I realized that now I can easily perform the quadruple Lutz. I chose this jump because it’s the one I feel most comfortable with despite being the most difficult of ice skating».

Is the target close?

“Not yet. I’ve been trying for two years. But it will still take a while. It is not possible to always try because it is very complex and therefore increases the risk of injury. I slowed down a bit in the months leading up to the last Winter Olympics in China. Then I started trying it again. I hope to be able to perform it in time for the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina in 2026. In any case, a regulatory passage is needed first ».

Which?

«At this moment a possible fifth Lutz, even if it were performed in the competition, would not bring points because it is not among the figures codified by the Isu (the International Skating Federation). It is first necessary to carry it out or approach it significantly in training, send video evidence to the International Federation which at that point will be able to contemplate it in the program, thus assigning it a score ».

Where is the main place of this attempt that could go down in the annals of ice skating?

«The Egna track, in the province of Bolzano, where I always train with my technicians. In recent months I have been to Boston for a while because I wanted to have an experience abroad. I trained in the United States, but now I’m back in South Tyrol, between Merano and Egna».

It must be very nice for a sportsman to chase something that no one has ever achieved.

«Yes, because the fifth Lutz is considered unfeasible. And, as no one has ever done it, it’s also difficult to memorize the movements because there is no model to follow. We need to work a lot on reactivity, technique and speed. That’s what I’m doing.” With very kind ways combined with an iron determination.