The official status is still missing, but Daniel Maldini will leave Milan. Not definitively, it is a dry loan, but the 20-year-old son of Paolo has chosen to go and look for Serie A minutes elsewhere: he will play the next championship in Spezia. Curiously, his first – and so far only – goal in Serie A had arrived at the Picco stadium: it was last September 25 and Milan won three precious points at the Ligurian home thanks to his goal.

No Verona

—

Growing up in the Rossoneri youth sector, Daniel was part of the blue national teams up to the Under 20s. In Pioli’s Milan he often played as a central attacking midfielder, but in the second half of the season he didn’t have great chances, closed by the great competition in attack. For him there had been talk in recent weeks of a loan to Verona with the right of redemption for the Venetians and counter-redemption of Milan, but the negotiations did not take off. He will therefore go to La Spazia, trying to convince Luca Gotti to give him space.