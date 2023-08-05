Daniel Sancho | The son of actor Rodolfo Sancho confesses to having killed a Colombian

Singapore 08/05/2023 17:51 CEST

The Spaniard has revealed to the Thai police that he killed the 44-year-old Colombian surgeon out of “jealousy” and fear that he would “deceive me”

The Thai police have assured EFE that a Spanish citizen has pleaded guilty to murder and dismemberment of a Colombian surgeon in Koh Phangan (southern Thailand).

The Spaniard, identified by the police as Daniel Sancho Bronchalo29, had been questioned since Friday by Thai police, who say has confessed to the crime and has revealed that he killed the Colombian, Edwin Arrieta Arteaga44 years old, for “jealousy” y fear of “cheating me”.

The name of the alleged perpetrator of the crime provided by the police coincides with the actor’s son Rodolfo Sancho, grandson of the also actor Sancho Gracia, like the photographs provided by the Thai police.

