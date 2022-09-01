For her social commitment comes before her own profession as an actress. Indeed, she could never conceive of a separation between the two. The fight against violence against women, raising awareness of issues related to legality and forms of discrimination, the affirmation of denied rights and the freedom to decide one’s own life in the event of a serious illness. Daniela Morozzithe legendary Vittoria Guerra from “District of Police” and recently the head nurse Rosa in the fiction “Lea”, is an actress, theater teacher and artistic director.

His career began in improvisation theater, of which she proves to be a masterful architect, only to explode with her film debut in the film “ovodod”By Paolo Virzì, in which the role of Luana will make her immediately popular. A Tuscan actress full of verve, Daniela, with an irresistible smile printed on her sunny face, illuminated by the gaze of a Infinite sweetness. Well-defined physiognomic traits that ooze empathy, desire to know the other, to understand their needs and requirements. In short, a woman ready to put herself if necessary in clothes that are not hers. And not for the skill of that profession that has made it a darling of TV drama devourers, but for the intrinsic and authentic qualities of a person who makes himself loved beyond the character.

Her mother was a real head nurse, certainly a strong woman used to solving a lot of problems with timing and decision. An example that the Florentine actress made of her coming to build hers to perfection most successful roles with ease and surprising spontaneity, confident that she can draw lymph from the best possible source. The expression in her eyes speaks of firmness, she tells of lessons learned from an early age, of solid behavioral models, those that have value and come from afar. Maybe that’s why the determination seems to be the best way to identify its most profound characteristic. The same one that, although submerged by a sea of ​​welcoming expressions to the point of suggesting the embrace of a caring mother, emerges vividly to give meaning and strength to the nature of her interpreter.

Daniela, many of her interpretations are linked to sensitive themes and a series of delicate issues that concern our contemporaneity …

“I believe it is fundamental that our profession deals with social issues. In principle, when certain issues are at the center of the story I participate with all of myself and I realize that acting does not cost me the slightest effort, because I can wear the character naturally, as if it were part of my true personality. For example, in the series ‘District of Police’ I felt totally involved when on several occasions burning arguments were touched about the abuse of women, victims of the conspiratorial silence that still envelops these situations and of the summary judgments that are often even more humiliating than the violence itself. But Vittoria Guerra, the character I played in the fiction, had to measure herself on several fronts of crime, with reference, for example, to the problems of reception and the offenses that revolve around too many people exploited and enslaved in various ways “.

Then she ended up wearing the clothes of Rosa Nibbi, the now famous head nurse in “Lea”, right?

“Stories that are linked to other stories in” Lea “, a touching fiction full of realism in which many unresolved aspects of our everyday life are underlined as in the case of adoption, which is often talked about in vain but which instead deserves in fact the utmost attention especially from the institutions. Lea is a woman, to whom Anna Valle’s magnificent interpretation has given strength and credibility, who has suffered greatly from losing a child in the eighth month of pregnancy, an empathic person who manages to make her the pain of the people in search comfort that happens in the pediatric ward, where the suffering of a child is the suffering of all. At some point she has to contend with a mother who at the last moment refuses to adopt a child suffering from numerous diseases. A drama within a drama that speaks volumes about a world in which it seems increasingly impossible to accept pain and loss with resignation, due to hedonistic lifestyles based on stereotyped models. My role in the film is that of the maternal woman, very sweet and full of care: we surround the little one with attention and we know how much she needs care and love. Things that only her mother could be able to give him in an absolute way, so as to prove to be the most miraculous of therapies “.

What if she really was a head nurse in life?

“I would do everything to overcome the limits of a bureaucracy that often inhibits the work of doctors and nurses, professionals of great humanity who, regardless of the critical period of the pandemic, have dedicated themselves, heart and soul, without sparing even in the case of my business personal. So I want to take this opportunity to say thanks to all the health personnel in our country for the tests of self-denial, courage and professionalism they were capable of at a time when everything seemed to collapse. Overflowing wards, people in danger of life in intensive care units, the increasingly aggressive contagion. With the inevitable burden of ordinary cases. My mother really did that job as a nurse and when she was given that part I got so excited with the hope of being up to it. “

What do you think of euthanasia?

“Euthanasia is another difficult issue to manage, especially in our country, a question that must find a solution as soon as possible beyond the often sterile philosophical, religious and pseudo-ethical diatribes. Life belongs to us and is beautiful, but if it turns into a hell of suffering it becomes humiliating and takes away the smallest shred of human dignity. Here, as soon as that threshold of intolerability is exceeded, I think it is right to be able to decide to close with an existence that has become unsustainable. I am therefore very close to the Luca Coscioni association, to its ideas and courageous choices thanks to which people like Marco, Mario or Signora Adelina have been helped and supported in making their extreme but unstoppable choice “.