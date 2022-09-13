Thirteen editions of the World Championship – the last thirteen – and only one Italian on the podium: Matteo Trentin, silver 2019. From 2020 to today, just 2 one-day World Tour races won by an Italian, both in 2021: Ballerini (Het Nieuwsblad) and Colbrelli (Roubaix). The climb awaiting Daniele Bennati, making his world championship debut on the flagship, is impervious, but the technician from Arezzo (take-off on Friday) does not give up before it all begins (Sunday 25 September the highlight).