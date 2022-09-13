Home Sports Daniele Bennati: “At the World Cup against the big names, with the position of Jovanotti”
Sports

Daniele Bennati: “At the World Cup against the big names, with the position of Jovanotti”

by admin
Daniele Bennati: “At the World Cup against the big names, with the position of Jovanotti”

The technical commissioner presents the national team: Bettiol, Trentin and Bagioli the tips, there is the tricolor Zana

Thirteen editions of the World Championship – the last thirteen – and only one Italian on the podium: Matteo Trentin, silver 2019. From 2020 to today, just 2 one-day World Tour races won by an Italian, both in 2021: Ballerini (Het Nieuwsblad) and Colbrelli (Roubaix). The climb awaiting Daniele Bennati, making his world championship debut on the flagship, is impervious, but the technician from Arezzo (take-off on Friday) does not give up before it all begins (Sunday 25 September the highlight).

See also  Cycling, Tour of Switzerland: Bettiol rejoices in the sprint but in front there is Leknessund

You may also like

Larini: “Yes, this really super start will entice...

Grand gala at the Spes Arena: there is...

Benetton rugby, team building is done by rowing:...

【Photo Gallery】U19 National Youth Restorative Training Games to...

The Dolomites takes three slaps in Adria

It is revealed that Zheng Zhi is expected...

Geng Xiaofeng: Every experience is wealth, the most...

Athletic Bilbao, Inigo Martinez: ‘Future? All in the...

Famous record: Westbrook will not accept a buyout....

Giacomotti: “Compact and attentive Now let’s think about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy