Daniele Scardina, illness during training: the boxer under emergency surgery
Daniele Scardina, illness during training: the boxer under emergency surgery

He fell ill in the gym and then, when he got to the hospital, he underwent emergency head surgery. These are hours of anxiety for the Milanese boxer Daniel Scardinaadmitted to the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano. The conditions of King Toretto – his nickname – would be worrying, the prognosis remains confidential. Scardina stopped training prematurely because he felt unwell, and after a while, in the locker room, he felt a pain in his ear and then in his leg and he passed out.

Upon arrival at the hospital, where he was transported by ambulance, the boxer’s conditions immediately appeared very serious to the doctors who decided to urgently operate on his head. The boxer was training for the next match, where he was to make his light heavyweight debut, on March 24 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.

