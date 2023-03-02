These are very delicate hours for the life of Daniel ScardinaItalian boxer currently in a stable coma following theneurosurgical intervention to which he underwent yesterday at the hospital Humanitas Of Rozzano. On leaving the hospital the manager of spoke King Toretto – his nickname – Alexander Cherchi, who spoke about the conditions of his client: “We spoke to the doctor, he told us that the boy is stable, that we need patience and we just have to pray”. Cherchi said to the microphones of Sky: “The surgery was successful, they removed all the blood and everything is clean. The problem now is patience.”

The professor also spoke on the matter Mario Ireneo Sturlasports medicine specialist and national health coordinator of the Boxing Federationwho said: “Within all sports there can be issues related to concussion due to accelerations and decelerations,” he explained. “This is a condition that can occur ‘not only in boxing, but in any kind of sport‘”. The serious illness of the boxer was caused by ahemorrhage extensive in turn caused by a lesion of the bridging veins on the cerebral surface. The boxer he was preparing for the next match and was supposed to make his debut in the category of light heavyweight on March 24th at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.