He was about to return to the ring, eagerly awaited, after a change of category, some physical troubles and a life, as always, eventful between TV and gossip chronicles. Daniele Scardina, alias ‘King Toretto’, one of the best known Italian boxers. But on Tuesday afternoon he fell ill during a workout in the gym and is now hospitalized in very serious condition. Scardina’s illness occurred around 5 pm in the FitSquare of Buccinasco (Milan), a series of gyms specializing in combat arts such as boxing, kickboxing and Thai boxing. According to what was reported by the Carabinieri of the Corsico Company, which report to the Provincial Command of Milan.

“Come on Dani”. Diletta Leottain a message posted among the stories on his Instagram profile, expresses his support for Daniel Scardina, the boxer of her ex-boyfriend hospitalized in serious condition in hospital after an illness in training, accompanying him with an emoticon with his hands joined in prayer. The journalist wanted to dedicate a thought to her ex also at the end of her connection from the Allianz Stadium where she followed the derby between Juventus and Turin for Dazn. “Allow me for a moment – she said live -, I want to send a greeting and a big hug to Daniele Scardina. Come on!”

Scardina would have finished a workout in which he would have already felt unwell, and after a while, in the locker room, he would have felt pain in his ear and then in his leg, collapsing to the ground, losing consciousness after the shower. At the moment it is not certain whether he was hit during training, which he was carrying out with a sparring partner, but in any case, all witnesses reported that it was light training. Emergency services were immediately called and the 118 doctors arrived on the spot, in via Enrico Fermi 9, who immediately assessed his conditions as very serious, intubating him and transporting him urgently, in red code, to the Humanitas Clinic in Rozzano (Milan ), which is located in the same southern area of ​​the Milanese hinterland where he lived and trained. There he would have undergone surgery.

Scardina was born and lives in Rozzano, where he is very popular and loved. In the gym he was training for the next match, making his debut as a light heavyweight, scheduled for Friday 24 March at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. Scardina made a name for himself not only in the ring but also because he was engaged to the TV presenter Diletta Leotta, who met him at a boxing meeting. Nicknamed 'King Toretto', the Milanese boxer from Rozzano (but his origins are Sicilian) is also known for his passion for tattoos (on his body he has one for every important event in his life, and on the left side of his side the one of the face of Mike Tyson, his idol. On the back of the neck, instead, the writing 'My Lord'). On his left arm some Christian symbols stand out.

Before returning to Milan, he lived in Miami, Florida, where he trained not in just any gym, but in the 5th Street Gym, frequented by boxing legends such as Muhammad Ali. But in Miami, he also attended the local Evangelical Pentecostal Church of God. In Italy she instead participated in the 2020 edition of ‘Dancing Under the Stars’, paired with Anastasia Kuzmina. Technically gifted boxer and inclined to attack and win by technical knockout despite his not excessive boxing skills, his match in May 2022 against the 37-year-old Giovanni De Carolis, for the intercontinental super middleweight title, was one of the most anticipated in Italy of the last years. Scardina, favorite on the eve, lost by TKO in the fifth round. A rematch was expected, but ‘Toretto’s constant weight problems led to the cancellation of the match, and now Scardina was preparing for his new career as a light heavyweight.