Daniel Scardina underwent an operationtimelytechnically complex he succeeded”. The hospital writes it Humanitas Of Rozzano where the 30-year-old Italian boxer is hospitalized last night, after having a HIGHLANDS at the end of the workout. Scardina underwent emergency surgery testa performed by the Cranial and Spinal Neurosurgery team of the Irccs Istituto Clinico Humanitas. Now, he always informs the hospital, his conditions are serious but stable: “The patient has a reserved prognosis, in stable conditions. In the next few hours it will be possible to evaluate the evolution“.

With the passing of the hours, therefore, it will be possible to better evaluate the conditions King Toretto – this is his nickname – that after interrupting his training he felt pain to the ear and then to one gambabefore passing out. The boxer was training for the next match, where he was to make his light heavyweight debut, on March 24 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.