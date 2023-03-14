Illness, the operation and the pharmacological coma. Since 28 February Daniele Scardina has been in intensive care at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano and, according to his manager Alessio Cherchithere is a hope that the conditions of “King Toretto” can improve: “Today he underwent an encephalogram which gave excellent results, so he is a good news“. The promoter said: “The doctors tell us they are starting to decrease the dosage of the drugs to allow for the awakening process in the next few days. We don’t know yet when it will happen but they are there good feelingsi,” he added. For now, no news on the possible causes that led to the serious illness of the boxer. Furthermore, it is impossible to predict when Scardina will be able to wake up from the coma.