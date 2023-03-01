Home Sports Daniele Scardina very serious in hospital. La Leotta: “Go Dani”
Sports

Daniele Scardina very serious in hospital. La Leotta: “Go Dani”

by admin
Daniele Scardina very serious in hospital. La Leotta: “Go Dani”

Come on Dani“: is the message that Diletta Leotta posted on his Instagram profile to send his support to Daniel Scardina. The boxer, and ex-boyfriend of the TV presenter, is in fact hospitalized in very serious conditions, following an illness suffered at the end of a training session.

Libero Magazine is also on Twitter
Sign up for free for all the latest news on TV and shows

The boxer, who made headlines not only for his sporting merits and his relationship with Leotta, but also for his participation in the Rai 1 talent show dancing with the Starsfelt ill at the end of a gym session in view of his return to the ring, scheduled for Friday.

“King Toretto”, this is his nickname, would have finished training in a well-known gym in Buccinasco, in the Milanese area, and, after feeling some pain and a general malaise, would have passed out entering the shower in the locker room. The rescuers, called immediately, immediately assessed his conditions as very serious, they have him intubated and taken to the nearby Humanitas hospital in Rozzano. There, the athlete would undergo a head surgery: the operation lasted over four hours and, although the doctors evaluate its outcome positively, the patient remains in a coma and his conditions are considered serious.

The boxer’s manager Alessandro Cherchi said: “Daniele had just made a normal workout, not especially demanding, one of those that are done every day. He didn’t suffer hard or particular blows, he didn’t fall or hit his head. He felt bad in the locker room just before going into the shower and it was immediately rescued by those present”.

See also  Su Bingtian will serve as the flag-bearer of the Chinese sports delegation at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics


Diletta Leottatogether with the social story, wanted to send a further thought to her ex-boyfriend live, at the end of the match between Juventus and Turin at the Allianz Stadium: “Allow me a moment, I want to send a greeting and a big hug to Daniele Scardina. Forza!”.

You may also like

Olympics, the 47 million Village in Cortina? ‘Will...

«Mind your f… yours, they’re all fucking with...

Netflix’s role in Formula 1 has become quite...

Tennis, Carlos Alcaraz forced to miss the Acapulco...

Rimini-Virtus Entella: what for others is damage, for...

F1: Hamilton, Mercedes still can’t challenge Red Bull...

the report cards that we didn’t like —...

The former Legia footballer got his parents into...

Heinz Stücke | Serie Netflix The Man Who...

Tim Stützle beats Moritz Seider again

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy