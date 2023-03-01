“Come on Dani“: is the message that Diletta Leotta posted on his Instagram profile to send his support to Daniel Scardina. The boxer, and ex-boyfriend of the TV presenter, is in fact hospitalized in very serious conditions, following an illness suffered at the end of a training session.

The boxer, who made headlines not only for his sporting merits and his relationship with Leotta, but also for his participation in the Rai 1 talent show dancing with the Starsfelt ill at the end of a gym session in view of his return to the ring, scheduled for Friday.

“King Toretto”, this is his nickname, would have finished training in a well-known gym in Buccinasco, in the Milanese area, and, after feeling some pain and a general malaise, would have passed out entering the shower in the locker room. The rescuers, called immediately, immediately assessed his conditions as very serious, they have him intubated and taken to the nearby Humanitas hospital in Rozzano. There, the athlete would undergo a head surgery: the operation lasted over four hours and, although the doctors evaluate its outcome positively, the patient remains in a coma and his conditions are considered serious.

The boxer’s manager Alessandro Cherchi said: “Daniele had just made a normal workout, not especially demanding, one of those that are done every day. He didn’t suffer hard or particular blows, he didn’t fall or hit his head. He felt bad in the locker room just before going into the shower and it was immediately rescued by those present”.





Diletta Leottatogether with the social story, wanted to send a further thought to her ex-boyfriend live, at the end of the match between Juventus and Turin at the Allianz Stadium: “Allow me a moment, I want to send a greeting and a big hug to Daniele Scardina. Forza!”.