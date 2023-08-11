Home » Daniil Medvedev easily wins over Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 in Toronto
Sports

Daniil Medvedev easily wins over Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 in Toronto

Much stronger than his opponent, Daniil Medvedev (27) easily won on Thursday in the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Toronto. The Russian, winner of the tournament in 2021, only needed 1h30 to get out of the trap Lorenzo Musetti (21 years old, 19th in the world) in two sets (6-4, 6-4).

Imperial serving in the first set (no break point to defend), Daniil Medvedev also proved more resistant in the exchange than his young opponent, like this rally of 38 shots at 3-3 in the first round from which he emerged victorious, taking the service of the Italian in stride.

Quickly in front of the score in the second set, the world number 3, in danger on his serve for the first time in the game, offered the break to Musetti on a double fault … before breaking him white the next game. All that remained was for him to unroll to secure a place in the quarter-finals, where he will be opposed to the American Taylor Fritz (9th in the world) or the Australian Alex De Minaur (18th in the world).

