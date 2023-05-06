Home » Danilo Petrucci is infinite: he returns to MotoGP to replace the injured Enea Bastianini
Aeneas Bastianini will skip the Le Mans GPin France, after theinjury during the sprint race a portimao. And who called the Ducati to replace it? Daniel Petruccithe rider from Terni who has been missing in MotoGP for three seasons except for one appearance in 2022 in Thailand. Bastianini had tried to get on track at Jerez de la Frontera already last week, but le conditions evidently they are not good enough to guarantee him a safe return to the race.

So Ducati chose Petrucci, who is racing in this season Superbike with the Panigale V4R of the Barni Spark team. “At Le Mans with the Desmosedici GP I won my last race in MotoGP – Petrucci recalled – It will be a honor be able to try the motorcycle of World Champion and put back on the suit I’ve won in the past. It’s an indescribable emotion and I can’t wait to get back on track together with the whole Ducati Lenovo Team”. Born in 1990, Petrucci competed 170 grand prix in the premier class by conquering 2 victories and ten podiums.

