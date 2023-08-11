Danish Ajax Winger Darami to Join Reims for €17 Million Transfer Fee

Title: Danish Winger Darami Set to Join Reims in €17 Million Deal

Date: August 11, 2023

Source: Live Bar

Reims, France – In a major transfer development, Danish winger Darami is on the verge of joining Reims from Ajax, according to Mingji Romano. The deal is set to be finalized soon, marking an exciting new chapter in Darami’s football career.

Reims will pay a transfer fee of €17 million, including additional terms, to secure the services of the talented winger. Personal terms between the club and the player have also been agreed upon, paving the way for the transfer to be completed.

At the age of 21, Darami has already made a name for himself with impressive performances during his loan spell at Copenhagen last season. In 41 appearances, he netted 9 goals and provided 7 assists, showcasing his attacking prowess and versatility on the field.

This move to Reims represents a significant step forward in Darami’s career, as he joins the French club in their pursuit of success in domestic and international competitions. Reims will be expecting the young winger to make an immediate impact and contribute to the team’s offensive capabilities.

Fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating Darami’s arrival at Reims, hoping that he can replicate his past performances and play an influential role in the club’s future endeavors. The winger’s skills and goal-scoring ability will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to Reims’ attack.

The transfer news comes as a major boost for Reims, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Darami’s addition will enhance the team’s chances of achieving their goals and competing at the highest level.

As more details are expected to emerge in the coming days, football enthusiasts around the world will eagerly follow Darami’s journey as he embarks on a new chapter in his career. Reims fans, in particular, will be eagerly awaiting his arrival and hoping that he can make an instant impact in the team’s pursuit of success.

Note: This article is based on information provided by Live Bar and is subject to confirmation and official announcements from the respective clubs.

