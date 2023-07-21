Home » Danish Kasper Asgreen wins 18th stage
Danish Kasper Asgreen wins 18th stage

The Dane Kasper Asgreen has won the 18th stage of the 110th Tour de France. The 28-year-old won the sprint of a breakaway group on Thursday after 184.9 kilometers between Moutiers and Bourg-en-Bresse ahead of Dutchman Pascal Eenkhoorn and Norwegian Jonas Abrahamsen. The sprinters around superstar Jasper Philipsen followed directly behind the group, but were no longer able to close the gap.

After his triumph the day before, Felix Gall finished at the same time as the winner in 33rd place. Jonas Vingegaard was just ahead of him in 28th place. The Dane still leads the overall standings, 7:35 minutes ahead of Tadej Pogacar from Slovenia.

110. Tour de France

Moutiers – Bourg-en-Bressen (185 km): 1. Kasper Asgreen DEN 4:06:48 2. Pascal Eenkhoorn NED -“- 3. Jonas Abrahamsen NOR -“- 4. Jasper Philipsen BEL -“- 5. Mads Pedersen DEN -“- 6. Ces Bol NED -“- 7. Jordi Meeus BEL -“- 8. Matteo Trentin ITA -“- 9. Christophe Laporte FRA -“- 10. Luca Mozzato ITA -“- 26. Tadej Pogacar SLO -“- 28. Jonas Vingegaard DEN -“- 33.

Felix Gall

AUT -“- 43. Adam Yates GBR -“- 86.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

+ 0:38

99.

Marco Haller

AUT

0:50

117.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

-“-

135.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

2:08

142.

Michael Gogl

AUT

4:54

Standing after 18 of 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 72:04:39 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 7:35 3. Adam Yates GBR 10:45 4. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 12:01 5. Simon Yates GBR 12:19 6. Pello Bilbao ESP 12:50 7. Jai Hi ndley AUS 13:5

Felix Gall

AUT 16:11 9. Sepp Kuss USA 16:49 10. David Gaudu FRI 17:57 23.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

1:37:51

44.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

2:38:50

78.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

3:45:26

84.

Marco Haller

AUT

3:53:56

129.

Michael Gogl

AUT

4:45:13

