Danso and Lens stay close to PSG ahead of title duel

Danso and Lens stay close to PSG ahead of title duel

RC Lens with Kevin Danso keeps the gap in the French championship to leaders Paris Saint-Germain constant. The second-placed northern French are after a 2-1 win against Strasbourg with a game more than three points behind the Ligue 1 Croesus before there is a hit duel next week. PSG visit Nice on Saturday.

As usual, Danso played in the middle of a three-man defense on Friday, his team conceded a goal for the first time in their fourth win in a row. Lens have the best defense in Ligue 1, conceding 22 goals in 30 games.

