RC Lens with Kevin Danso keeps the gap in the French championship to leaders Paris Saint-Germain constant. The second-placed northern French are after a 2-1 win against Strasbourg with a game more than three points behind the Ligue 1 Croesus before there is a hit duel next week. PSG visit Nice on Saturday.

As usual, Danso played in the middle of a three-man defense on Friday, his team conceded a goal for the first time in their fourth win in a row. Lens have the best defense in Ligue 1, conceding 22 goals in 30 games.

