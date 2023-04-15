Home » Danso loses with Lens at Paris Saint-Germain
Danso loses with Lens at Paris Saint-Germain

Danso loses with Lens at Paris Saint-Germain

Kevin Danso has lost the top game of French Ligue 1 with his club RC Lens. The runners-up suffered a 3-1 defeat at leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, who now have a nine-point lead over Lens with seven laps to go. Danso played through with the guests.

Lens was able to keep the game open for the first few minutes, but PSG took over after Salis Abdul Samed was red carded for a hard challenge against Achraf Hakimi (20′). Kylian Mbappe made it 1-0 with a shot from inside the bar, Danso came a step too late (32′). It was Mbappe’s 139th league goal in Paris shirt, snatching the club record one goal ahead of Edinson Cavani.

The 2:0 resulted from a long-range shot by Vitinha (37 ‘), the 3:0 came from a remarkable combination of the two top stars. Mbappe released Lionel Messi, who then sank the ball flat in the far corner (40th). In the second half, Paris did only the bare minimum, Lens scored the consolation goal with a hand-held penalty from Przemyslaw Frankowski (60th).

