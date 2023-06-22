Danso thinks for Naples, Milik is Juve’s first signing

After the stalemate related to bench change in Naples and at Inter’s Champions League final, the Serie A transfer market finally ignites. The Neapolitans appear to be the most active. Rudi Garcia wants a replacement for Kim Min-jae, that for 70 million will go to Bayern Munich. Instead of Korean it could come Kevin Dance, central defender of Lens, that the French coach knows well. In order not to be found unprepared, Napoli is also monitoring various profiles for the attack in the event of the transfer of Victor Osimhen. President Aurelio De Laurentiis has set the price for the Nigerian: 150 million euros. Two alternatives: the French striker from Salernitana Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Download (cost 25-30 million) or Portuguese Beto Betuncal valued by Udinese at 30 million.

Inter: here is Frattesi and Barella remains. Brozovic in Arabia

It also moves l’Interwho doesn’t give up track Davide Frattesi for midfield. Nicholas Barella has many admirers in the Premier League but is judged “non-transferable” as well as “El Toro” lautaro martinez (“He’s fine with us”, Javier Zanetti cut short). Also Frederick Dimarco he is in the crosshairs of the foreign big names, with a particular interest from Real Madrid, but he too appears armored. Definite the departure of Joaquin “El Tucu” Correa, instead the hopes of keeping in the nerazzurri become more solid Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has rejected Saudi Arabia and wants to deal personally with Chelsea (who have signed Frenchman Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig). However, the club must cash in before buying: from Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr has offered 15 million for Marcelo Brozóvic. While Edin Dzeko has accepted the offers of Fenerbahce, for the Bosnian striker a two-year contract worth 15 million

Berardi increasingly “Lazio”

He also falls into the swirl of attackers Lazio. Looking for an exchange for Cyrus Immobile and one of his companions in the department: they name each other Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Download (Salernitana) of the “Cholito” Simeone (Naples) and that of Dominic Berardi of Sassuolo often scored against his Giallorossi cousins. In both cases, the biancazzurri would like to offer Matteo Cancellieri as a counterpart.

Juve: it’s made for Milik. Now Casadei and Weah

Polish striker Arkadiusz “Arek” Milik he will wear the black and white shirt again, but this time on a permanent basis. I found an agreement with Olympique Marseille for a 7 million euro deal. Waiting for the arrival of the new ds Cristiano Giuntoli (from Napoli) the bianconeri must solve the “case Adrien Rabiot” who could leave Italy (he was offered to Barcelona). The main goal of the black and whites remains Sergej Milinkovic Savic and the Swiss entered the negotiation with Lazio Denis Zakaria, returning from Chelsea, but Lotito wants at least 35 million. Pleases Cesare Casadei, U21 star now at Chelsea, for which 20 million are needed. Another goal is Timothy Tarpeh Weah, striker for Lille and the US national team. He has a valuation of 10-15 million euros.

Tonali towards the Premier League, Milan insists on Thuram

Sfumato Barella, Newcastle are now focusing on Sandro Tonali. I Magpies they would present one proposal of 50 million euros to Milan for the midfielder, who is liked by coach Eddie Howe. For the Rossoneri attack, the path leading to a Marcus Thuramwhile there was a buyout from Lecce for Lorenzo Colombo. Samuel Chukwueze priority remains on the right, but the negotiation with Villarreal is not easy. The alternatives: the Belgian of Ghanaian origins Jérémy Baffour Doku (Rennes) and Reiss Nelson, Arsenal’s English attacking winger. The last player approached to the Rossoneri is the Turk Arda Guler.

Rome: Ndicka officer. Volpato and Missori towards Sassuolo

Roma, like Juve, intends to make cash by selling some young people who grew up at home. After selling outright Benjamin Tahirovic to Ajax for 9.5 million, now he wants to sell to Sassuolo Christian Volpato e Filippo Missori valued at nine and two million respectively. To these we could also add the Brazilian Roger Ibañez. Roma, among other things, owns 30% of the club David Frattesi its sale would allow him a further income. The proceeds from these operations would be used to balance the accounts and sign the Franco-Tunisian midfielder Ellyes Skhiri (Colonia). Meanwhile Evan Ndicka is officially a new player in Mourinho’s team. The French defender, with Ivorian citizenship and who comes free from Eintracht Frankfurt, has signed a contract until 2028.

Manolo Gabbiadini (Ansa)

Cagliari: Ranieri wants Gabbiadini

The other teams haven’t moved yet. In Lecce we have to absorb the jolt of the coach’s departure Marco Baroni which should go to Verona to replace the Zaffaroni-Bocchetti duo. For the Salento bench there are two hypotheses: Robert D’Aversa (former coach of Parma and Sampdoria) e David Nicholas (exonered by Salernitana in the season that has just ended). After the disappointments of Samp, Cagliari and Verona now Eusebio DiFrancesco is ready to start again with Frosinone. Paolo Zanetti remains at the helm of Empoli: official renewal until 2025, with option for another season. In Udine with the farewell of sporting director Pierpaolo Marino a cycle closes. Cagliari is negotiating with Sampdoria for the striker Manolo Gabbiadini, formerly coached by Claudio Ranieri. Genoa is trying to keep the Icelandic striker back Albert Gudmundsson. The newly promoted are looking with interest at the redundancies of the big names and at the players of the relegated teams who want to continue in Serie A, in the hope of securing an unexpressed champion.