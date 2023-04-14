Home Sports Dante Vanzeir: New York Red Bulls forward given six-game suspension for using racist remark
Vanzeir joined New York Red Bulls in February

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir has been suspended for six games by Major League Soccer for using a racist remark during Saturday’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Play was stopped for 15 minutes after a confrontation involving Vanzeir.

He issued an apology on Tuesday and it was later announced he would “step away”external-link from the club until further notice to avoid “distractions”.

The Belgian, 24, has also been handed an unspecified fine.

The league also stated that it would “require Vanzeir to participate in additional league-mandated training and education sessions, as well as a restorative practices programme.”

The ban applies to MLS games, but during the duration of the suspension, Vanzeir is also prohibited from appearing in US Open Cup games, MLS Next Pro games and exhibition games.

Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber has not received a fine or suspension from MLS.

The Austrian did not immediately remove Vanzeir from the game, despite being asked to do so by San Jose coach Luchi Gonzalez, but has since apologised and said he should have substituted Vanzeir at that point.

