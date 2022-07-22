THE PROFILE

—

Second striker, winger and also atypical first striker, the Lusitanian is the player with the highest share among the Brianza: in the Fantasy Championship he is listed striker a 31 credits. More than Pessina and Sensi, players already known to fantasy coaches. After a fleeting experience at Cs Petange, a Luxembourg team, Dany Mota grew up in football in Italy: he took his first steps at Virtus Entella where he found his first goal among professionals in 2017. In January 2018 he went on loan to the Sassuolo spring, where he shows off with 13 goals in 18 games but above all, playing a Viareggio tournament with 5 goals in 4 games. He returns to Entella – relegated to Serie C – and stands out with a season as a driving force: 12 goals and promotion to Serie B won for the Ligurians. The exploit was noticed by Juventus who signed him and included him in the Under 23 formation. In January 2020, another round and another race, this time at Monza: promotion to Serie B and then two excellent seasons in cadeteria with 19 goals and promotion in the top flight achieved as a protagonist. He does not take penalties but in his career he has a good roadmap: 4 shots from the spot made out of 5 attempts.