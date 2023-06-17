DAPHNE AKHURST, THE FIRST AUSTRALIAN TENNIS STAR VICTIM OF A TRAGIC DESTINY – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Probably only insiders, or some particularly observant tennis enthusiasts, are aware of the fact that whoever wins the title of champion at the Australian Open deserves a trophy as a reward called Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. Which, as can be seen from the name, is dedicated to an athlete who can easily be considered the first Australian tennis star and belongs to the very small number of the greatest ever, then the victim of a tragic fate.

Indeed Akhurst, daughter of the lithographer Oscar James and Jessie Florence, born in Asfield, New South Wales, on April 22, 1903, he stamps with his class all the twentiesalthough inevitably able to excel essentially in the main Australian tournaments. The Open thus became his favorite hunting ground, and it was here, in 1924, that he made his debut by already reaching the semifinalwhere she clearly surrenders to Esna Boyd in two sets, 6-1 6-4, however highlighting those qualities that will elect her queen in the following editions. In fact, she manages to win the doubles titles, associated with Sylvia Lance who has already won in singles, and the mixed doubles title, paired with James Willard, which are nothing more than the first of a series of nine successes, 5+4of which one, that of mixed in 1928, will get it alongside the “Musketeer of FranceJean Borotra.

In 1925 Daphne started her hegemony in the singles tournament at the Australian Openleaving a set to Muriel Wilson at the debut, 6-4 4-6 6-2, dismissing without worries Jessie Watson, 6-1 6-4, and Minnie Richardosn, 6-1 6-2, to then take revenge on Boyd in the final at the end of a close challenge, 1-6 8-6 6-4.

1925 is the year of the first singles/doubles/mixed Slam hat-trick, an exploit that he will repeat in 1928 and 1929, and it is also the year of the first adventure in Europe with the Australian teamhaving so the opportunity to try your hand on the grass at Wimbledon. And here Akhurst, after having eliminated the British Weston, Craddock and Colyer, is stopped in the quarterfinals by Joan Fry, 2-6 6-4 6-3, who will then reach the final losing against “divina“Suzanne Lenglen.

In 1926 the Australian tennis player obtained a second success at the home Openwithout conceding sets to opponents named Dorothy Weston, Kathleen Le Messurier and Marjorie Cox (with whom she lost the doubles final), this time easily getting the better of the inevitable Boyd, 6-1 6-3, and then not being able to defend the title the following year thanks to an injury that forces her to forfeit in the second round against Weston herself after easily disposing of Brenda Parsons in debut.

The failure of 1927 denies Akhurst the possibility of completing a string of 6 consecutive victories in singles at the Australian Open, given that in the three years that followed, 1928, 1929 and 1930, Daphne knows no rivals al White City Tennis Club of Sydney where the tournament is based.

Boyd (7-5 ​​6-2 in an edition in which Akhurst still doesn’t leave sets on the street), Louie Bickerton (with whom she won the doubles in the same 1929 and 1931) and Sylvia Harper (very tight 10-8 2-6 7-5) surrender to the Asfield champion, who thus adds up those 5 victories in women’s singles which to date immediately place her behind Margaret Court Smith, unattainable at 11, Serena Williams, who has 7 successes, and Nancye Wynne Bolton, stopped at 6 triumphsand elect her as Australia’s first tennis star.

1928, the year in which Wallis Myers, journalist of the The Daily Telegraphthe accreditation of number 3 in the world ranking, is the season in which Akhurst makes her second trip to Europe, this time also playing the German Open, where she triumphs in the final against Cilly Aussem, at Roland-Garros, where he takes his revenge on Fry, beaten with a resounding 6-1 6-1 in the round of 16, before yielding to the Englishman Cristobel Hardie next round, 10-8 6-2, e for the second time at Wimbledon, where he reached the semifinals ousting Helen Jacobs and losing against the Spanish Lilì de Alvarez, 6-2 6-3, also also being defeated in the mixed doubles final when, alongside the great Jack Crawford, she surrendered to the couple made up of the American Elizabeth Ryan and the South African Patrick Spence.

In 1931, not yet 28, Akhurts took part in the Australian Open for the last time, engaging only in doubles with Bickerton, winning the last title (in total there are 15 in the home Grand Slam) easily beating the Lloyd/Utz couple in the final, 6-0 6-4, after which, hanging up her racket, already married for a year to Stuckey Cozens, a tobacco producer, and mother of little Don, meets a fateful appointment with destiny.

On January 9, 1933, on the threshold of 30 years, Daphne Akhurst dies following an ectopic pregnancy (that is, extra-uterine), and if her name, since 1934, is associated with the prize for those who win the women’s singles at the Australian Open, there really must be a reason. Certain, we are talking about the first big Australian tennis starintroduced in 2013 in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.