DARFO CERVERA 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

At the end of the month, Saturday 27 (start at 15:00), the Darfo Cervera Mountain Run also returns, 7.1 km with 1080 md+), starting from the Town Hall of the spa town of Darfo Boario Terme and with the finish line located at the mountain pastures of Cervera.

In the last edition Claudio Muller (Team Scarpa) and Sara Bottarelli (Freezone) won; she the latter set the women’s course record. The men’s one was instead created in the 2019 edition by Davide Magnini who beat the previous and now historic record of Fausto Bonzi (former world champion in mountain running).

The event, which is very popular in Valle Camonica, will serve as the second stage of the Valle dei Segni Mountain Cup circuit. On the website www.darfocervera.it and on the event’s social networks all the info necessary for registration, regulation and program of the event.

ROUTE DATA:

– DEPARTURE: mt 220 asl

– ARRIVAL: 1301 meters above sea level in Cervera.

– RACE COURSE LENGTH: 7,100 km.

– ALTITUDE: 1081 m.

Closing timed arrival at 17.00.