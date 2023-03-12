Home Sports Darida scored for the third time in four games in the Greek league to help Aris win
Darida scored for the third time in four games in the Greek league to help Aris win

Darida scored for the third time in four games in the Greek league to help Aris win

Aris finished the regular season in fifth place and now faces a ten-round playoff for the title and promotion to the European Cups. Darida and Brabc’s team is 14 points behind the fourth city rival PAOK, who holds the last place for the preliminary round of the Conference League.

Greek Football League – Round 26:
AEK Athens – Olympiakos Piraeus 1:3
Aris Thessaloniki – Janina 3:1 (first goal of Aris DARIDA)
Atromitos Athens – Panathinaikos Athens 0:2
Ionikos – Asteras Tripolis 1:0
Levadiakos – OFI Crete 2:0
Panetolikos – Lamia 1:1
Volos – PAOK Soluň 0:1.
Table:
1. Panathinaikos Athens 26 19 4 3 38:12 61
2. AEK Athens 26 19 2 5 51:14 59
3. Olympiakos Piraeus 26 16 8 2 53:14 56
4. PAOK Thessaloniki 26 15 9 2 43:15 54
5. Aris Thessaloniki 26 12 4 10 38:24 40
6. will 26 11 6 9 31:38 39
7. Atromitos of Athens 26 7 8 11 25:29 29
8. Panetolikos 26 7 8 11 26:38 29
9. OFI Crete 26 6 8 12 23:34 26
10. Asteras Tripolis 26 4 13 9 19:30 25
11. Janina 26 4 11 11 24:41 23
12. Ionikos 26 4 6 16 16:42 18
13. Levadiakos 26 3 8 15 14:38 17
14. Lamia 26 2 11 13 13:45 17
