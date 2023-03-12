10
Aris finished the regular season in fifth place and now faces a ten-round playoff for the title and promotion to the European Cups. Darida and Brabc’s team is 14 points behind the fourth city rival PAOK, who holds the last place for the preliminary round of the Conference League.
|Greek Football League – Round 26:
|AEK Athens – Olympiakos Piraeus 1:3
|Aris Thessaloniki – Janina 3:1 (first goal of Aris DARIDA)
|Atromitos Athens – Panathinaikos Athens 0:2
|Ionikos – Asteras Tripolis 1:0
|Levadiakos – OFI Crete 2:0
|Panetolikos – Lamia 1:1
|Volos – PAOK Soluň 0:1.
|Table:
|1.
|Panathinaikos Athens
|26
|19
|4
|3
|38:12
|61
|2.
|AEK Athens
|26
|19
|2
|5
|51:14
|59
|3.
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|26
|16
|8
|2
|53:14
|56
|4.
|PAOK Thessaloniki
|26
|15
|9
|2
|43:15
|54
|5.
|Aris Thessaloniki
|26
|12
|4
|10
|38:24
|40
|6.
|will
|26
|11
|6
|9
|31:38
|39
|7.
|Atromitos of Athens
|26
|7
|8
|11
|25:29
|29
|8.
|Panetolikos
|26
|7
|8
|11
|26:38
|29
|9.
|OFI Crete
|26
|6
|8
|12
|23:34
|26
|10.
|Asteras Tripolis
|26
|4
|13
|9
|19:30
|25
|11.
|Janina
|26
|4
|11
|11
|24:41
|23
|12.
|Ionikos
|26
|4
|6
|16
|16:42
|18
|13.
|Levadiakos
|26
|3
|8
|15
|14:38
|17
|14.
|Lamia
|26
|2
|11
|13
|13:45
|17
