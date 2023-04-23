Home » Darida scored the winning goal for Aris Thessaloniki
The former Hertha Berlin midfielder opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a shot from the edge of the box that ended up in the top left corner of the goal. Darida scored his fourth goal of the season and moved into third place in the club’s scoring charts. Mauritanian teammate Aboubakar Kamara scored twice in the second half, Aris won after four rounds.

Hellenic Football League – 5th round of extension, title group:
Volos – Aris Thessaloniki 0:3 (DARIDA goal)
19:00 PAOK Thessaloniki – Panathinaikos Athens
20:00 Olympiakos Piraeus – AEK Athens
Table:
1. AEK Athens 30 22 3 5 56:15 69
2. Panathinaikos Athens 30 21 6 3 41:12 69
3. Olympiakos Piraeus 30 18 9 3 61:19 63
4. PAOK Thessaloniki 30 17 9 4 50:22 60
5. Aris Thessaloniki 31 13 5 13 45:32 44
6. will 31 11 7 13 33:49 40
