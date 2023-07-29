Dario and Luca Zuffi at FC Winterthur

The 33-year-old midfielder begins the fall of his career where it started: at FC Winterthur. Zuffi meets some old acquaintances – including his father Dario.

After mentally difficult months in Sion, Luca Zuffi is returning to his junior club in Winterthur.

Laurent Gilliéron / Keystone

When young people have grown up and become strong, they have to go out into the world. Discover life, explore your own way. And sometimes this path, on which the young person gains experience, celebrates successes and suffers defeats, leads back again. Back to where it all began, back to the people who started it all.

