Of years, Luce!the digital channel of the Monrif Group, seems to have many more than the two which it will celebrate on Saturday 26 November in Hall of the sixteenth century in Palazzo Vecchio, in the Tuscan capital. A mature magazine, which addresses important and decisive issues for informing and training people. “Really a great contribution to the discussion, raising a loud and clear voice against the inequalities still present in our society today; inequalities that surround us and which can be of various types: ethnic, gender, social, income, religious”.

And if to say it is Dario Nardella, the mayor of a city like Florence who has made inclusion a banner of his social vision, perhaps we are not far from the truth. Placing readers with the problems and question marks of a company that wants to grow and live with its fluidity is a goal that the editorial team sets itself every day.

As the director of the QN Group says, Agnese Pini: “Light! it is an empathy multiplier». And if it is possible to dream of a better world, it becomes essential to commit to making it happen, and in this Light! proves you have something extra. Starting with ‘Dream Time’, the event organized for November 26, at the Salone dei Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio on the occasion of the second anniversary of Luce!

The mayor of Florence, who could not miss among the great guests of the evening, recalls the birth of the site and claims that up to now this has given indispensable support to correct communication on urgent issues which, as they are faced in what was once the cradle of the Renaissance, the same happens in a multifaceted and ever-changing world. “Talking about it helps to raise awareness and analyze the phenomena affecting our constantly evolving communities”, as well as making us all “more aware of how urgent it is to commit ourselves to combating barriers”. Luce!, its guests, the organizers of “Dream Time” and the entire community of the channel, together, I can create something important. So to be participants and protagonists of the change it is possible to register for the Festival of LUCE! it is necessary, by adhering to the online invitation available on the event website www.luce.news/evento2022: this will allow you to attend for free – subject to availability – at the Destival di Luce!, which will develop into a series of meetings, talks, debates and comparisons with the protagonists of today’s society.

Accreditation at Palazzo Vecchio will begin at 2.30 pm, the event is free admission subject to availability. Registration is mandatory, but does not guarantee a reserved place. It is therefore advisable to arrive a little early.

Managed by the director Agnese Pinithe editorial team is made up of a pool of journalists belonging to all the Monrif newspapers – QN Quotidiano Nazionale, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il Giorno – and coordinated by Letizia Ciniwhich confronts each day in the interpretation and narration of constantly evolving themes: human rights, the condition of women, sexuality, end-of-life ethics, corporate sustainability, green economy, the digital revolution, social networks and all the rivulets of a fluid society both in work, in communication and in feelings.

After last year’s big party at Pergola Theatrefor the second birthday, the event expands: no longer an evening but an entire afternoon of meetings with important guests from various sectors, from the economy to entertainment, as well as with the most iconic characters from the stories told on the site: In addition to Emma they Eugene in via di Gioiathe deaf rapper will liven up the day Brazzoil creator transgender Francis Cicconetti, Vittorio Emanuele ParsiVittorio Emanuele Pars, Andrea Pinna (The Pearls of Pinna), Karin Falconi and Emilia Russo (le MammeMatte of the M’aMa-On the Children’s Side Association), the brothers Damiano and Margherita Tercon, Philipp Carboni who form with Philipp Carboni In Terconauti).

Again, announced the presence of Scarlett Migliaccioentrepreneur of color harmony in Italy, presenter of the program “Revolution-Discover your colorsi“, and the writer, author, screenwriter Antonio Dikele and many others: the complete program on the site www.luce.news/evento2022. For the occasion, the interpreting service Lis, Italian Sign Language, will be guaranteed, while the conduction will be entrusted to Monica Peruzzi.