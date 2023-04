Highlights of Darius Garland’s performance in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 2 win over the New York Knicks:

For the point guard 32 points and 7 assists, with 6 of 10 from long range. And compliments from backcourt partner Donovan Mitchell: “We saw the All Star that we all know well. He entered the field with the right spirit, he had a different look than usual… ”.