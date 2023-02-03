Home Sports Darmian’s goal unleashes the Zanetti family, his wife: “That’s how we call him home”
by admin
The wife of the vice president of Inter and the joy of Darmian’s goal: with a curiosity

Matthew Darmian he was celebrated for his goal against Atalanta, but above all for his attitude and approach to matches. Even in a different role, the player wanted by Conte explained with facts what it means to be decisive. Get ready. Always be there.

The Zanetti family and the nickname of Darmian

The Zanetti family thinks the same way, who don’t hide that they have a soft spot for him. In fact, his wife Paula shared the moment of celebration at San Siro on social media after Darmian’s goal. Also revealing a curious background: “Known in the Zanetti household as “Darmianinho””.

February 2, 2023 (change February 2, 2023 | 1:55 pm)

