Darmstadt 98 extended their lead in the Bundesliga second division on the 27th matchday. The lilies won 2:1 (1:1) against SC Paderborn and are the clear leader with 58 points. Second is five points behind Hamburger SV, who won 6-1 (2-0) against Hannover 96 on Saturday.

Matthias Bader (35th) and Braydon Manu (59th) were successful for Darmstadt. Florent Muslija (44th, penalty kick) was responsible for the SCP’s 1-1 lead in the meantime.

On the other hand, 1. FC Heidenheim in relegation rank three lost important ground with the 0:1 (0:1) on Saturday evening against FC St. Pauli, who celebrated their tenth win in a row. With 47 points, the Kiezklub has come within four points of Heidenheim.

On Sunday, SpVgg Greuther Fürth celebrated a 2-0 (2-0) win in the fight against relegation at bottom SV Sandhausen, 1. FC Magdeburg scored a point in the 2-2 (1-0) win at Jahn Regensburg . On the other hand, Hansa Rostock lost the north duel against Holstein Kiel 2:3 (1:2) in the home game premiere of the new coach Alois Schwartz and has now been seven games without a win. Arminia Bielefeld scored a point in the 2-2 (1-0) win against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Short treatment break in Bielefeld

In Regensburg, Baris Atik (10th) scored the lead for Magdeburg, Andreas Albers (52nd) made it 1-1. Daniel Elfadli (80′) put the Sachsen-Anhalt in the lead again, but Kaan Caliskaner (90′) made it 2-2. Magdeburg’s Daniel Heber saw the red card after an emergency brake (90+1). Branimir Hrgota (9th) and Ragnar Ache (26th), shot Fürth in Sandhausen on the road to victory. To make matters worse, SVS coach Tomas Oral saw the red card shortly before the end for complaining and had to go to the stands.

Veteran Fabian Klos (20th) scored to make it 1-0 for Arminia, Emmanuel Iyoha (48th) was able to equalize for Düsseldorf. Felix Klaus (60′) made it 2-1 for the guests, but Bryan Lasme (84′) equalized for the home side. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Martin Fraisl experienced a moment of shock. In the game, a firecracker exploded next to the 29-year-old keeper. Fraisl apparently survived the scene largely unscathed. He held his ear immediately afterwards, but was able to continue playing after a short break in treatment. The firecracker exploded in the 13th minute of the game in the Bielefeld Arena with a loud bang near the goalkeeper, who was in front of the Düsseldorf fan block at the time.

In Rostock, Rick van Drongelen (12′) gave FC Hansa the lead, but Fabian Reese (44′), Philipp Sander (45’+2′) and Lewis Holtby (47′) made it 3-1 for Kiel. Lukas Hinterseer (53rd) shortened for Rostock.