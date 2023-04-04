Martin Schindler celebrated the greatest success of his career on the European Tour. Four years after Max Hopp, a German reached a semi-final on the European Tour again. The 26-year-old defeated two top stars on the final day.

Es needed a Michael van Gerwen to stop the run. And even against the number three in the world, Martin Schindler was able to keep up in his semifinals at the European Darts Open in Riesa. In the end it was 4:7 against the Dutchman, who had previously swept past Peter Wright 6:0 in the quarterfinals.

The German averaged 93.28 over the eleven legs and hit four of his nine doubles. Overall, another strong performance, which MVG outperformed with an average of 100 and 7/17 at the checkout and, despite all stubborn resistance, came to a sovereign victory.

Final victory against Michael van Gerwen: Gerwyn Price won 8:4 in the final Quelle: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe

For Schindler, it was the second biggest success of his career after reaching the quarterfinals at the UK Open in March. He had already reached the quarterfinals six times on the European Tour. Now it was the first round to go. “It really lifts my heart. For the first time semifinals here in Riesa. How awesome is that?” Schindler cheered on stage after his victory.

Schindler plays eleven darters against Clayton

The 26-year-old had taken two world-class players out of the tournament on the final day. In the round of 16 he defeated the world number ten with Nathan Aspinall thanks to a 100 average. In the quarterfinals, Jonny Clayton, number seven, had no chance at all. Schindler played outstandingly and finished the match with an average of 102.07. “The Wall” hit 75 percent of his checkout attempts and played two high finishes. “You only beat Jonny with good games,” he said and grinned contentedly.

also read

The German had already started furiously and was 2-0 with an average of 107 points. However, Clayton then took the throw from Schindler himself and checked 82 points to make it 2-2. What followed was a break festival, garnished with an eleven darter by the German to make it 4:3. With a checkout of 109 points, Schindler was the first to throw through in the eighth leg.

also read

Clayton, on the other hand, couldn’t do it anymore. Schindler closed with a 102 for a historic 6:3 victory and ensured that after four long years a German reached the round of the last four players at a tournament on the European Tour. In 2019, Max Hopp reached the semi-finals in Munich. So now, to the 100th event of the series, which was primarily held in Germany, Schindler.

The fact that it was van Gerwen who ended his great run also closed a circle. In Schindler’s first quarter-finals in 2017, he failed because of van Gerwen, just like in the semi-final premiere. His record against the Dutch superstar is 2:8.

European Darts Open, Quarterfinals

Michael van Gerwen (NED) – Peter Wright (SCO) 6:0

Jonny Clayton (WAL) – Martin Schindler (D) 3:6

Damon Heta (AUS) – Dirk van Duijvenbode (NED) 4:6

Rob Cross (ENG) – Gerwyn Price (WAL) 4:6

European Darts Open, semi-finals

Michael van Gerwen (NED) – Martin Schindler (D) 7:4

Dirk van Duijvenbode (NED) – Gerwyn Price (WAL) 2:7

European Darts Open, Finale

Michael van Gerwen (NED) – Gerwyn Price (WAL) 4:8