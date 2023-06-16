Darts, Team World Cup: Martin Schindler does without a Rammstein song

Germany starts with a mandatory victory in the darts team world championship. Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler don’t give Hong Kong a chance. And so, above all, Schindler’s warm-up music becomes a topic. He talks about it.

Dhe German darts duo Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler has achieved a mandatory victory at the start of the Team World Championship. The hosts beat Hong Kong 4-0 on Thursday evening in the ice rink in Frankfurt am Main and thus cleared the first hurdle on the way to the knockout stages.

World Cup semi-finalist Clemens and his partner Schindler are considered secret favorites at the World Cup and want to repeat the German success of 2020, when they reached the semi-finals. “Today was the first win, tomorrow there will be the next one,” said Schindler, who had forgone his usual warm-up music.

In view of the allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, Schindler has decided not to come on stage to a Rammstein song in the future. “In any case, the walk-on song will be changed. I just want to distance myself and stay out of it, that’s it,” said the 26-year-old from Strausberg. He had run in for the past year and a half to the song “I want”.

“You’re not just a darts player anymore, you’re also a public figure. Accordingly, one simply has to stay out of such topics. Let’s see what will be my walk-on song in the future. I’ve got my eye on Linkin Park, it’s my favorite band,” Schindler commented.

Against Japan on Friday

Several women had raised allegations against Lindemann in the past few days, some anonymously. The women described situations that they sometimes found frightening. Young women were selected during concerts and asked if they wanted to come to the after-show party. According to descriptions by some women, there were also sexual acts. Lindemann had rejected allegations against himself.

Berlin public prosecutor investigates against Rammstein frontman The public prosecutor’s office has initiated investigations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann. Several ads have been received.

Schindler will continue without Rammstein on Friday. In the evening he and Clemens need another win against outsiders Japan to safely make it into the round of 16. The round of 16 then begins on Saturday. England with world champion Michael Smith and Wales with Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton then also enter the tournament.

Co-favorite Northern Ireland lost to the German team. Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan surprisingly lost to France 4-1 and can no longer avert a preliminary round elimination on Friday on their own. The same goes for 69-year-old Singaporean veteran Paul Lim, who lost 4-2 to the Czech Republic with Harith Lim.

