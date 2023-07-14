Darvin Ham foresees a rosy future for Austin Reaves: He will become an All Star and win the world championship

Darvin Ham, coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, has no doubts about the potential of Austin Reaves, a guard who will play in the World Cup with Team USA just two years after joining the league.

“I say it without a doubt: Austin Reaves will soon become an All-Star. I believe that call for the World Cup is the first step in this direction. Everything you saw him do last year, the boy is a fighter with few equals, has a great character, always fun, works his best and always looks for the simplest and most effective solution. He is not afraid in the most difficult moments. My plan of course is to keep him playing. He’s the shooting guard on our Starting Five and I think he still has so much potential…he’s going to be an All-Star and a world champion.”

Reaves signed a new deal with the Lakers in early July.

