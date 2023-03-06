Home Sports Darwin Ham: Pressure? To spend 2 or 3 hours in the gym and make millions with the Lakers?
Sports

Darwin Ham: Pressure? To spend 2 or 3 hours in the gym and make millions with the Lakers?

by admin
Darwin Ham: Pressure? To spend 2 or 3 hours in the gym and make millions with the Lakers?

Darwin Ham, coach dei Los Angeles Lakers, he absolutely doesn’t want to hearing about pressure as a possible alibi for his group.

“Well, I don’t see how pressing it can be to try to be the best version of yourself. We are in this position. We made it clear to the team: “We have to take one game at a time.” Is it a problem to stay in the gym for two and a half hours, or three, in a 24-hour day? I’ve been doing this job for 26 years. Different championships. I made several trips, as a player and as a coach, in the postseason. We play basketball, it’s our job…

We get paid millions of dollars for it, whether it’s a practice, a shootaround or a game, it takes anywhere from an hour, sometimes maybe 45 minutes, up to two and a half hours or three at the most. Let’s talk about a sport. We don’t dig with a shovel all day. We don’t build houses. We are not doing such jobs, we are not risking our lives. We make a living off basketball. And we play for one of the most recognizable and historic franchises on the face of the earth. The most important. If that doesn’t motivate you to go out on the pitch and try to be the best version of yourself, I don’t know what does… We are dedicated to our players to try to improve them, individually and collectively. We will continue to insist on this point until there is no more time and there is no longer any possibility of achieving our goal. But until then, we’ll do our best every day, trust me.”

See also  Batistuta on his record: "Welcome if Leo beats him"

You may also like

Hiemer/Verbnjak in mixed-relay WM-Achte – sport.ORF.at

Half of the Spaniards suspend the management of...

Liverpool 7-0 slaughtered Manchester United Football Lottery jackpot...

Novak Djokovic banned from entering the United States...

“The algorithmic video surveillance measures introduced by the...

Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag says...

3/4 Saturday football betting recommendation: Almeria is hard...

Biathlon in New Town in Moravia 2023: Results...

Liverpool fan runs on to Anfield pitch and...

Alpine skiing: Odermatt enters the Super-G ball

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy