Darwin Ham, coach dei Los Angeles Lakers, he absolutely doesn’t want to hearing about pressure as a possible alibi for his group.

“Well, I don’t see how pressing it can be to try to be the best version of yourself. We are in this position. We made it clear to the team: “We have to take one game at a time.” Is it a problem to stay in the gym for two and a half hours, or three, in a 24-hour day? I’ve been doing this job for 26 years. Different championships. I made several trips, as a player and as a coach, in the postseason. We play basketball, it’s our job…

We get paid millions of dollars for it, whether it’s a practice, a shootaround or a game, it takes anywhere from an hour, sometimes maybe 45 minutes, up to two and a half hours or three at the most. Let’s talk about a sport. We don’t dig with a shovel all day. We don’t build houses. We are not doing such jobs, we are not risking our lives. We make a living off basketball. And we play for one of the most recognizable and historic franchises on the face of the earth. The most important. If that doesn’t motivate you to go out on the pitch and try to be the best version of yourself, I don’t know what does… We are dedicated to our players to try to improve them, individually and collectively. We will continue to insist on this point until there is no more time and there is no longer any possibility of achieving our goal. But until then, we’ll do our best every day, trust me.”