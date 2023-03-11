Home Sports Darwin Ham: We showed how deep and talented my Lakers are
Darwin Ham: We showed how deep and talented my Lakers are

Darwin Ham: We showed how deep and talented my Lakers are

During the night the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors, with a great performance by the returning D’Angelo Russell in the fourth period.

Excellent test also by Schroderauthor of 23 points with 7 assists and 4 steals coming off the bench.

Darvin Ham, coach of the yellow-purples, commented on the work of his two point guards: “I like to divide them to always have one on the pitch. And when necessary, even together. They are both very competitive and capable.”

The Lakers ended the game with five players at 16 or more points, thus making good the just enough evening by Anthony Davis (8+9+4 blocks).

“I think it’s a big step in the right direction…Tonight we were able to get a win against a very good team with AD, a guy who usually produces impressive numbers, at what, eight points?” concludes Ham. “It’s a sign of growth, and it’s proof of how deep and talented the team is.”

The Lakers are ninth in the West with 33 wins in 67 games.

