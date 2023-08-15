Daryl Morey not surprised by the words of James Harden

“He is a liar and I will never play for his team again,” said James Harden about Daryl Morey directly from China.

Morey declined to respond, but sources close to the 76ers president said the executive isn’t surprised Harden’s exit made things personal.

Harden asked for the trade and the Sixers recently informed the player that they have not found teams capable of satisfying the franchise’s requests to let the former MVP leave.

