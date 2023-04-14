Status: 04/14/2023 09:27 am

FC St. Pauli set a record in the 2nd Bundesliga with ten wins in a row and moved up to fourth place in the table. The team only conceded three goals. Why is St. Pauli suddenly so strong defensively? The data analysis.

After the 1-0 win in the top game at 1. FC Heidenheim, co-captain Leart Paqarada was a bit speechless when he was asked about his team’s defensive strength in the second half of the season. “Only three goals in ten games – that’s crazy,” said the left-back in amazement.

The number of goals conceded clearly documents why St. Pauli has gone from being a relegation candidate to a not-so-secret secret favorite for promotion to the Bundesliga within just a few weeks.

“We’re already playing a role upstairs, and we’ve earned that over the past few weeks,” emphasized Paqarada. The next opponent next Sunday (1.30 p.m./in the NDR Live Center) is Eintracht Braunschweig.

The Hamburgers have developed tactically under coach Fabian Hürzeler and form a compact unit that works in a very special system, as the GSN data shows.

The new system ensures stability

St. Pauli plays a 3-4-2-1 system under Hürzeler. With a defensive back three – supported by two defensive wingers (Paqarada and Manolis Saliakas) – the Hamburg team have already played a few games under Hürzeler’s predecessor Timo Schultz. However, he did not find a stable and constant formation in midfield, pushing players back and forth so that no automated processes could arise.

But even professionals at the highest level need clear positions and tasks. Just look at the German national team, which is in a kind of permanent identification phase and is correspondingly erratic.

Newcomer Afolayan strikes

Hürzeler has ensured stability at FC St. Pauli and found a regular formation that is well coordinated. A new winter signing and a “discovery” from within the team helped him: In Oladapo Afolayan, Hamburg have had the urgently needed fast winger since the start of the second half of the season. He is set attacking on the left.

His counterpart on the right is Connor Metcalfe, who hardly played under Schultz but has now secured a regular place.

Hartel and Irvine shine in new roles

The powerful Marcel Hartel and Jackson Irvine are placed in the middle of the field. Both were already top performers under Schultz, albeit in different roles. However, Hürzeler has obviously found an ideal position for the duo. “You can see week after week that we’re kicking our butts off and we’re all in the mood to defend to keep the zero back,” stressed Hartel recently.

They can also contribute their offensive qualities. Irvine has already scored four goals in the second half of the season, Hartel recently scored the decisive goal in Heidenheim.

The new system is one reason for St. Pauli’s success, strong individual performances another. And here, too, a winter newcomer plays an important role.

Defender Mets immediately regulars and top performers

Karol Mets came to the Millerntor from FC Zurich and played the full distance in all of the games in the second half of the season. What Afolayan is to offense, the Estonian is to defence: a reinforcement that makes the team better right away.

Mets’ performance score of 56.81 is above average. He wins a strong 66.4 percent of his tackles and 63.2 percent of his aerial duels.

What is the “Performance Score”?

Goals, passes, fouls, shots or offside positions: the basic game data and further analyzes such as “Expected goals” or “Action scores” are placed in a higher-level context by an algorithm in the “Performance Score” – for example position-related.

In the “Performance Score” all players are initially set to 0 and are evaluated on the basis of pure performance data combined with data models.

This value provides an assessment of how well or poorly a player is currently playing.

The “Performance Score” is a component of the GSN Index, which in turn is a general, long-term evaluation of all skills, potential and qualities of a player.

His teammates in the center of defense – Eric Smith and Jakov Medic – have slightly improved their performance under Hürzeler. However, the performance score has increased most significantly for keeper Nikola Vasilj: from 51.87 under Schultz to 59.35 under Hürzeler.

A strong keeper, a functioning system and performance improvements in the defensive players are important success factors.

Luck is on St. Pauli’s side

At the same time, it is noticeable that the team values ​​have not improved significantly compared to the first half of the season. St. Pauli’s record streak is one of those football phenomena that cannot always be explained completely rationally and by statistics – favored by the often invoked luck in the game and the ever-increasing belief in oneself.

To put it bluntly: what could go wrong in the first half of the season also went wrong. The tide turned completely in the second half of the season. However, this does not detract in the least from St. Pauli’s achievements under Hürzeler. Because as the saying goes: Luck is with the brave.

