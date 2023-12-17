The Colombian National Team led by Néstor Lorenzo continues to impress on the international football stage. In their latest friendly match against Mexico, the tricolor team emerged victorious with a 3-2 comeback win in Los Angeles. This victory extends Colombia’s undefeated record to 16 games under Lorenzo’s leadership.

The team’s positive performance in the friendly against Mexico also capped off a successful year for Colombia in international football. Notably, the Colombian National Team stood out as the only South American team to maintain an undefeated record throughout 2023. Traditional football powerhouses such as Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and others suffered defeats at some point during the year.

Colombia’s year began with a goalless draw against the United States in a friendly match on January 28. From that point onward, they remained unbeaten in friendlies and carried that momentum into the 2026 World Cup Qualifying competition, winning their first six matches. This impressive run also places Colombia among a select group of international teams that went undefeated in 2023.

Despite facing Venezuela and Mexico with a ‘C’ type squad, Colombia’s team demonstrated their unity and synchronization with Néstor Lorenzo’s coaching style. The positive results and undefeated streak reflect the team’s commitment to executing Lorenzo’s vision on the field.

Colombia’s success in 2023 has solidified their position as a formidable force in international football, and the team’s future looks promising as they build towards the 2026 World Cup.

