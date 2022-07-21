Original title: Data: Only Zhou Qi scored in double figures in the men’s basketball team, Sun Minghui made 7 mistakes, and Araki made 32 points and 0 mistakes.

Beijing time, July 20 news, today, the 2022 Asian Cup continues. The Chinese men’s basketball team faced the Lebanese men’s basketball team in the quarterfinals. In the end, the Chinese men’s basketball team lost 69-72 to the Lebanese men’s basketball team and missed the semi-finals.

In the game, only Zhou Qi scored in double figures in the Chinese men’s basketball team. Zhou Qi scored 22 points, 21 rebounds and 3 blocks in the whole game. In addition, Gu Quan and Xu Jie both scored 9 points. And Sun Minghui contributed 6 points but made 7 mistakes.

On the Lebanese men's basketball team, Araki contributed 32 points and made no mistakes.

