Date of the presentation of Chicote Calderón with América

01/01/2024

Chicote Calderón and the date of his announcement as an América player

The betrayal seems to be consummated, so everything indicates that Cristian Calderon quickly forgot his past at Chivas and will be announced as a new reinforcement of América for Clausura 2024.

The Águilas were desperate to find a left back, so they opted for Gerardo Arteaga with whom, the negotiation was complicated due to the high price in which his letter was quoted, so the azulcrema board led by Santiago Baños began to explore the national market.

That is why they became interested in Chicote, who a few days ago was dismissed as a Guadalajara player because his contract with the rojiblancos concluded, coupled with the fact that an agreement was not reached for its renewal due to Fernando Hierro proposed a salary reduction.

Even though it was already Calderón’s arrival at Necaxa is practically assured, The American board suddenly got involved and reached an agreement with the footballer and his representatives, largely due to the salary they offered the native of Nayarit.

Now everything seems to indicate that the negotiation is already closed and in the whole of Coapa they plan to make the official announcement, which will spark controversy among the fans of the own azulcremas as in the people of the Flock.

When will the signing of Chicote Calderón be announced?

The communicator Ignacio Suárez, the Phantom, assured that it will be next Tuesday, January 2, 2024 when the board of America release the official statement of its most recent incorporation towards Closing 2024.

When does Chivas’ participation in Clausura 2024 begin?

After Liga MX made the competition calendar official, it was confirmed that the Guadalajara will make his presentation at the next tournament on the day Saturday, January 13 on the Akron Stadium field, day in which they receive Santos Laguna.

