Datome: “Thanks to basketball I am who I am today”

Lots of emotion and many words for Gigi Datome in the mixed zone at the end of the match between Italy and Puerto Rico, the last play in our country by the blue captain.

On the blue group: “Our identity is clear as are the hierarchies and the reference players. The opponents will change – in the group we will face different teams – we hope to move forward, we know that to do so we will have to raise the level. I think we did things well, in matches but also in training. The attitude has always been the right one. Young people are serious, they have the right face. They are committed, they are ambitious, they respect their roles but are eager to take the place they deserve. They have the right attitude to be in this group. The future is theirs, it depends on them.

On the evening: “During the hymns I was moved, I realize that many things are the last time. The last anthem in Italy, the last game. They are significant things. Now we’re moving away a bit and I can focus more on basketball, I want to give this team a hand. I had incredible pressure on the last free runs (laughs). Today everyone played to pass the ball to me, I wasn’t used to it. It was a great party, the guys helped me with a great attitude which led us to win well.

On his career and its conclusion: “It was a beautiful, crazy journey. I took great satisfaction. In recent years I have had great experiences, I met my wife thanks to basketball. I definitely have to say thank you to everyone who has helped me, our sport. It is thanks to him that I am who I am today. Years ago, when I was thinking about how to finish, I reflected that I would have liked to finish with the national team because it means quitting as a high-level player. I’m glad I quit at a high level. I realize that I’m lucky, but there’s also some merit because I’ve worked so hard and put my commitment and seriousness into it. I experience something rare, I enjoy everything and I am grateful to everyone. Spending a summer with this group is wonderful, finishing your career with a good memory is the best thing. In any case, it will have been a beautiful last summer”.

On the last mile: “There are always reasons, it doesn’t depend on the past. Over the years we have lost real opportunities for details, in overtime. Basketball is like that. I try to do my best for this special group, I feel that after so many years it is a special group. I hope these guys are able to carve out an unforgettable emotion”.