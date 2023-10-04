David Beckham Opens Up About Career Struggles and Relationship Challenges in New Netflix Docuseries

Former footballer David Beckham, known for his successful career playing for clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy, Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain, has opened up about the challenges he faced both professionally and in his relationship with his wife Victoria Beckham. In a new docuseries for Netflix titled ‘Beckham’, which premieres on October 4, Beckham delves into the difficult moments he experienced throughout his career.

One episode of the docuseries focuses on a painful experience Beckham went through during the 1998 World Cup in France. In a round of 16 match between England and Argentina, Beckham was sent off in the 47th minute for kicking Argentine player Diego Simeone. This incident was widely blamed for England’s subsequent loss on penalties and elimination from the tournament.

Speaking about this incident, Beckham stated, “I don’t think I’ve ever talked about it, simply because I can’t. It’s hard for me to talk about what I went through because it was so extreme.” The aftermath of the match resulted in intense harassment and abuse from fans, making it difficult for Beckham to even walk in public without being spat on. He described this time as a period of depression and immense pain, affecting not only himself but also his parents who were targeted as well.

In the documentary, Victoria Beckham also reveals her own struggles during their time in Spain. She shares that it was the worst period of their marriage, and she had never been so unhappy in her life. Despite the challenges, the couple persisted and fought for their family.

The docuseries also highlights Beckham’s resurgence in his career while playing for Manchester United under the guidance of manager Alex Ferguson. Overcoming the traumatic incident, Beckham regained his confidence and went on to achieve great success in his career.

After retiring from football in 2013, Beckham settled in the United States with his family and joined the Los Angeles Galaxy. To commemorate his retirement, Netflix decided to create a documentary about his life and career, which provides an intimate look into the highs and lows he faced.

The documentary ‘Beckham’ offers fans and viewers a deeper understanding of the football icon’s journey, showcasing his resilience and determination to overcome adversity both on and off the field.

