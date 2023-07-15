David Beckham: The Driving Force Behind Inter Miami’s Success

David Beckham Plays Key Role in Bringing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

David Beckham, the co-owner and president of Soccer Operations for Inter Miami, has been instrumental in the club’s successful pursuit of soccer superstar Lionel Messi. Beckham, who has been involved with Inter Miami since its inception in 2018, took complete control of the team’s shares in 2021 along with Jorge and José Mas.

Beckham had long dreamed of bringing a new team to Miami and worked tirelessly to make it a reality. In 2020, Inter Miami CF played its inaugural game in Major League Soccer (MLS) against LAFC. Beckham expressed his relief at finally seeing his vision come to fruition, stating, “It’s been a long and difficult journey at times…One thing I never doubted was Miami. Miami was always going to be the place, Miami was always going to be our city.”

Beckham also emphasized the importance of Miami’s diverse and culturally rich fan base. He acknowledged the success of Atlanta United in capturing the hearts of fans and aims to replicate that in Miami. Beckham sees this phase of his MLS journey as an opportunity to achieve success as an owner, following his successful stint as a player with the LA Galaxy, where he won two MLS Cups.

Beckham’s family has also played a role in the Inter Miami project. His son, Romeo, who now plays for Brentford in the Premier League, was part of Inter Miami II’s squad in the MLS Next Pro.

Joining Beckham as co-owners of Inter Miami are the Mas Santos brothers. Jorge Mas Santos, a prominent Cuban-American businessman and president of the Cuban American National Foundation (CANF), serves as the club’s managing owner. He is also the president of MasTec, a leading infrastructure construction company. José Ramón Mas Santos, the CEO of MasTec, is a member of the National Advisory Council on Minority Businesses of the United States Department of Commerce.

With Beckham’s leadership and the support of the Mas Santos brothers, Inter Miami is poised to reach new heights in the world of soccer. The signing of Lionel Messi is a testament to the club’s ambition and the faith that star players have in the project.

This article includes information from CNN’s Uriel Blanco and George Ramsay.

