David Beckham wants to start a women’s soccer team at Inter Miami

After the transfer coup with Lionel Messi, David Beckham is planning the next step with Inter Miami. The former England international and co-owner of the club announced that he wanted to set up a women’s team. He and his co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas have always talked about having a women’s team within the club, Beckham told The Athletic portal.

“Bringing a women’s team to our club would be something we will definitely do. As I have a daughter of my own, I want her to be inspired by something every day.” Beckham’s youngest of four children, 12-year-old Harper, is a fan of women’s football and helped spark his father’s interest in it, according to The Athletic.

There are currently twelve teams playing in the National Women’s Soccer League. Two more teams will be added next year, San Francisco-area Bay FC and Utah Royals FC. Portland Thorns FC is the champion.

