David de Gea could return after Nick Pope’s injury

The Spanish goalkeeper, who is a free agent, is one of the options to cover the loss of the starter in Newcastle, who will be absent for four months.

The injury of Nick Pope, who has dislocated a shoulder and will be out for four months, opens the door to a return to the Premier League for David De Gea, who has been a free agent since he left Manchester United last summer.

The 33-year-old Spanish goalkeeper could reach Newcastle United as a signing until the end of the season, in case Eddie Howe and his team consider that De Gea is a better option than Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius, the other two goalkeepers that the ‘Magpies’ have on the bench.

Pope, the undisputed starter in the goal for Newcastle, injured his shoulder in the last game against Manchester United and could be out for up to four months. The Englishman already suffered a similar injury when he was in Burnley in 2018 and was off the playing field for five months.

Another possibility for Newcastle is to try to sign Aaron Ramsdale, who lost ownership in favor of David Raya at the beginning of the season and has been relegated to cup matches. However, Mikel Arteta assured that his intention is to stay with Ramsdale in the next winter market.

“I want Aaron to stay. I’m very happy to have two goalkeepers like that, but I can’t guarantee that no one won’t leave in January. At Newcastle or to another club,” Arteta said.