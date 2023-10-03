Home » David Faitelson Announces Departure from ESPN: Moving on to New Challenges
David Faitelson, an experienced journalist, has confirmed his departure from ESPN after several years with the North American television station. The controversial journalist, who had previously worked with José Ramón Fernández at TV Azteca and ESPN, made the announcement during his last appearance on the Cronómetro program on Monday, October 2. The program dedicated a special segment for Faitelson to say his farewell words, and for Joserra to express his comments in their last broadcast together under the ESPN signal.

Faitelson took the opportunity to say goodbye to his mentor and discussion partner, expressing his gratitude for the teachings he received from José Ramón. He also mentioned that although he was trained under the school of “hating Televisa” when they collaborated on the Ajusto television station, he made his own decision to migrate and undertake a new stage without it.

While Faitelson did not confirm which company he will be joining next, it was revealed by José Ramón’s son, Juan Pablo Fernández, that the journalist will be going to TUDN. In an emotional moment, José Ramón accepted Faitelson’s decision to join the television station they had previously held enmity towards. He congratulated Faitelson for being professional and making his own choice.

Faitelson expressed his appreciation for José Ramón’s words, stating that he has been with him since his beginnings in sports journalism and considers him not only a colleague and friend but almost a father figure. He promised to carry Joserra’s teachings and influence wherever he goes and emphasized that his image and relevance in the media are owed to him.

Looking forward, Faitelson acknowledged that he is a restless person and is always seeking new challenges. He confirmed his intention to break free from the image that he has been pigeonholed with José Ramón and to explore new opportunities. Although the official announcement from TUDN regarding Faitelson’s arrival is still pending, the journalist has already had some involvement with the television station through his participation as a guest analyst on the first season of the program Tercer Grado Deportivo.

Faitelson’s decision to leave ESPN has sparked criticism, with accusations of betraying the principles of José Ramón and the teachings of Los Protagonistas, where André Marín, another collaborator on Tercer Grado Deportivo, is also involved. However, Faitelson remains optimistic and hopes for success in his new endeavors.

